Russia confines 6,611 new cases of the deadly novel coronavirus or COVID-19 taking the total number of infections in the European country to 720,547 as the world continues to grapple with the virus outbreak.

The country's coronavirus crisis response center said 188 people had died from the virus in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 11,205. Russia said 497,446 people have recovered from the virus.

Coronavirus Outbreak

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province has claimed the lives of more than 560,000 people worldwide and has infected over 12.5 million people globally in over 170 countries.

The virus is currently reading like wildfire as the scientists are trying to find a cure for the disease. The US is the worst affected nation due to the outbreak followed by Brazil and India.

(With agency inputs)