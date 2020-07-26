Russia confirmed 5,765 cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 on Sunday and 77 more deaths, a fall from the 146 deaths that were reported a day earlier. The European nation continues to grapple with the deadly virus.

The nationwide tally of infections has risen to 812,485, Russia's coronavirus crisis response center said. The COVID-19 death toll now stands at 13,269 and 600,250 people have recovered.

Coronavirus Crisis in Russia

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 16 million people globally and claiming the lives of over 644,000 people worldwide in more than 170 countries.

Scientists around the world are currently working to find a cure for the virus that is currently spreading like wildfire. The US is the most affected country due to the outbreak followed by Brazil and India.

