Russia confirmed 181 deaths due to the deadly novel coronavirus or COVID-19 on Saturday in the previous 24 hours, which is down from 232 fatalities reported the day earlier taking the countrywide total number of death due to the virus to 4,555.

Officials said 8,952 new infections had been confirmed, bringing the national tally to 396,575, the third-highest reported total in the world after the United States and Brazil.

Coronavirus Global Crisis

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 365,000 people globally and infecting over 5.9 million people worldwide in over 170 countries.

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire and due to which the major nations wee formed to impose strict lockdowns to curb the spread of the disease.

