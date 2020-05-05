The number of the new coronavirus or COVID-19 cases in Russia has sharply risen by 10,102 in the last 24 hours bringing the nationwide tally to 155,370, as stated by the coronavirus crisis response of the country on Tuesday.

COVID-19 crisis in Russia

It also reported 95 new deaths from COVID-19, bringing the total death toll in Russia to 1,451. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world and has spread to more than 270 countries. The virus outbreak has been described by the WHO as a pandemic.

The US is the most-affected country in the world due to the novel virus pandemic followed by Spain and Italy. The virus which probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei province is currently spreading like wildfire.

(With agency inputs)

