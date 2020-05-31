Russia confirmed on Sunday 9,268 new cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 taking the tool tally of the European country to 405,843. The officials mentioned that 138 people have lost their lives due to the deadly virus outbreak due in the last 24 hours taking the nationwide tally to 4,693.

The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times claiming the lives of more than 369,000 people globally and infected over six million people worldwide. The virus has spread to more than 170 countries and is currently spreading like wildfire.

Coronavirus in Russia

The virus that probably originated from the Chinese city of Wuhan located in the Hubei province and has affected the US the most followed by Brazil and Russia. The major nations are slowly trying to get back their economy on track by relaxing the coronavirus lockdowns.

(With agency inputs)