A few days back, it has been reported that NASA, the United States space agency has failed to submit a feasible proposal in front of the Congress, and following these developments, Mark Sirangelo, who worked as an assistant to NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine resigned from the agency. As NASA, failed to submit a sustainable lunar campaign proposal, many people started claiming that the space agency's ongoing plan to land humans by 2024 has now become an implausible deadline, which is very hard to achieve.

In the meantime, Dmitry Rogozin, the chief of Russia's space corporation has recently revealed that the country has plans to land cosmonauts on the moon by 2030. A report published in Ars Technica reveals that a recent speech delivered by Rogozin at the Moscow University was focussed mainly on the upcoming moon mission.

As a first step, the country is planning to develop a 'Federation' spacecraft by 2022, and it will conduct its first flight to the International Space Station (ISS) in 2023. It will be soon followed by deep-space flights using this craft by mid-2020s. The country is apparently planning to return lunar soil to the earth in 2027 using the Luna-Grunt probe. Rogozin revealed that the country will land humans on the moon by 2030, and it may happen even earlier before this stipulated deadline.

The new comment from Rogozin comes at a time when many people including top scientists in Russia claim that the space corporation chief is planning to resign from his job.

Even though Russia is planning to land humans on the moon by 2030, the country has made it clear that they are not interested to engage in a space race with the United States. In a recent interview with a Russian media, Rogozin had revealed that he did not want to repeat the scenario that existed during the time of the Cold War.