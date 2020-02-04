The 69-year-old legendary radio talk show host, Rush Limbaugh has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. The shocking revelation was made by Limbaugh during his show on Monday.

Limbaugh makes the announcement on his radio show

Revealing about the disease which was detected in the month of January after he complained of shortness of breath, Limbaugh said: "This day has been one of the most difficult days in recent memory, for me, because I've known this moment was coming. I'm sure that you all know by now that I really don't like talking about myself and I don't like making things about me... one thing that I know, that has happened over the 31-plus years of this program is that there has been an incredible bond that had developed between all of you and me."

"So, I have to tell you something today that I wish I didn't have to tell you. It's a struggle for me because I had to inform my staff earlier today. I can't help but feel that I'm letting everybody down. The upshot is that I have been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer," he revealed.

Limbaugh will miss his audience

Limbaugh revealed that he had experienced shortness of breath on January 12, following which he underwent tests for the same. The diagnosis which was given the positive stamp by two medical institutions left Limbaugh' strong fan following distressed.

"I thought about not telling anybody. It is what it is. You know me, I'm the mayor of Realville. This has happened and my intention is to come here every day I can, and do this program as normally and competently and expertly as I do each and every day because that is the source of my greatest satisfaction professionally, personally."

The radio jockey stated that he had informed all his staff about the disease and further continued saying, "I hope I will be talking about this as little as necessary in the coming days, but we've got a great bunch of doctors, a great team assembled, we're at full speed ahead on this. It's just now a matter of implementing what we are going to be told later this week."

"I hope to be back on Thursday. If not, it'll be as soon as I can. Every day I'm not here, I'll be thinking of you and missing you," Limbaugh added towards the end of the broadcast.

Friends and fans offer their support to the radio host

As soon as the show ended, Limbaugh started trending on social media with his fans and friends wishing him well for the treatment and offering prayers for the radio host. US President Donald Trump tweeted: "Many people do not know what a great guy & fantastic political talent the great Rush Limbaugh is. There is nobody like him. Looking for a speedy recovery for our friend!"

"My thoughts and prayers are with Rush Limbaugh. A true pioneer in every sense of the word. Don't stop fighting, Rush," tweeted CJ Pearson.

Kayleigh McEnany wrote: "My heart and prayers go out to Rush Limbaugh, who has been diagnosed with advanced lung cancer. He has inspired a generation to enter politics, including myself. We are fighting with you, Rush!!!"

Joe Pags Paliarulo tweeted: "Just got word that #RushLimbaugh announced he's dealing with lung cancer. He's set to start treatment and says he'll continue to work while taking some time off for said treatment. He's a pioneer in my business and I've looked up to him for 30 years. I pray for remission!"