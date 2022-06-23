Rupert Murdoch Divorce: Media Mogul Ready for Fifth Marriage? Or is Jerry Hall Disappointed Over Succession Plan?

The report of media mogul Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall's divorce has resulted in widespread speculations on various social media platforms. The most interesting theory that has emerged as the reason behind the divorce happens to be Murdoch's fifth marriage on the cards. Another interesting assumption being Jerry Hall's disappointment over Murdoch's son Lachlan being named as his successor in 2018.

A faction of social media followers has sided with Hall stating that she should have looked for a younger match instead of marrying Murdoch, 26 years elder to her. Murdoch, 91, and Hall, 65, married at a simple ceremony in London in 2016.

Is Jerry Hall Fed Up of Taking Care of the Nonagenarian?

However, another segment of social media followers has criticized Murdoch adding that even at the age of 91, the media mogul is seeking happiness outside his marriage. They even called Murdoch a man of "rotten character".

At the same time, Hall's detractors are accusing her of being unfaithful to Murdoch and called her a gold digger. She is not happy with the share of wealth that Murdoch gave her and now she has found a legal way to extract more, added her critics. Some even said that Hall is fed up of taking care of the nonagenarian.

Murdoch's News Corporation empire controls major outlets including Fox News and the Wall Street Journal in the US, and The Sun and The Times in the UK. In 2018, his elder son Lachlan was named as his successor and Murdoch also sold most of 21st Century Fox to the Walt Disney Company.

A Twitter user wrote, "upside of the Rupert Murdoch divorce is that ladies, a newly single and morally vacuous purveyor of racism, misogyny, nazism, and fascism on a global scale is on the market and ready to MINGLE."

Another user expressed his opinion adding, "SHOCK NEWS - Mick Jaggers ex sacks Old Man seeking new wife in the Births Section of the Tele. Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall set to divorce â€“ report."

"In case you're wondering why Jerry Hall has decided to divorce Rupert Murdoch now? The Dominion lawsuits are moving forward and she wants her cut before it's awarded in the many lawsuits to come," read a tweet.