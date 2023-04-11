RUNHOOD Launches Endless Fun Power Station with Swappable Batteries for On-The-Go Energy Needs

After months of research, development, and rigorous testing, RUNHOOD announces the launch of their latest product, the highly anticipated RALLYE Power Station. RUNHOOD has the industry's original modular design patent and insertable power replacement system technology. The RALLYE 1200 modular power station has the characteristics of portability, high capacity, durability, and low maintenance. Products have up to 9 outputs so that they can cover multiple scenarios including home emergencies, outdoor travel, and disaster preparation.

The RUNHOOD power station series is the only product with battery bars that are swappable in the power station industry, providing hot swap function and an uninterruptible power supply. Its long and continuous battery lifespan and other features integrate to surpass the traditional all-in-one design. The swappable battery design allows users to choose different combinations of host engines and battery bars for their various power needs. Moreover, due to the compatibility of the battery bars among all RUNHOOD power station series, it is convenient for consumers to change or upgrade.

It also features the industry's first solar direct charging adapter. RUNHOOD currently makes the only products that can recharge battery bars directly using solar panels, which reduces the recharging time of the power station. Users can recharge the extra battery bars using the SC200 while the RALLYE 1200 is in use. When the power runs low, they will have a fully charged power station with just a simple battery replacement!

"We are excited to introduce our new modular power station to the market," Wenhao Yao, CEO of RUNHOOD said. "We believe that our product will be a game-changer for anyone who needs reliable and portable energy, whether they are camping in the wilderness or experiencing an emergency power outage at home."

Key Features

The first-in-industry swappable battery design with hot swapping capability and versatile usage.

Flexible recharge options including AC, car charging, and solar for both the power station and the battery bars.

The battery bars can be recharged independently so users can enjoy a non-stop power supply just by swapping the batteries. Since battery bars can be recharged independently, there is no space limitation for users. Users can have the extra battery bars recharging, while the product itself is in use somewhere else.

1200W powerful output with 2400W surge that is capable of powering most devices, featuring 9 ways of output in total.

Portable design of the RALLYE 1200. Powerful performance with less weight and volume limitations due to its modular design, ensuring portability for outdoor use.

Thoughtful details such as LED lights and reinforced foldable handlebar will complete users' off-grid experience.

15W wireless charging pads are available on both RALLYE 1200 models so that users may charge their smartphones easily anywhere.

Advanced BMS (Battery Management System) with 6 comprehensive protections ensures performance and the safety of the user at all times. (Including Low-voltage protection, Over-voltage protection, Overheat protection, Over-current protection, Short-circuit protection, Overcharge protection)

EV Grade NMC batteries maintain 80% usable capacity after 1000 cycles.

Availability

The RUNHOOD RALLYE Power Station is planned to be officially launched in April 2023. The Power Station will be available for purchase on Kickstarter.

About RUNHOOD

RUNHOOD POWER INC. is a Californian company backed by an outstanding team with abundant experience in Energy Storage Systems. The company aims to minimize the environmental footprint of the industrial Energy Storage System, making it more portable and bringing it into our daily lives safely and conveniently. It is a young company and the Modular Portable Power Station is its first product. The modular design enables flexibility to fit different needs in various scenarios. Technically, RUNHOOD's product is a MINI Energy Storage System with multiple battery modules. With the unique swappable battery design, the power station can easily extend durability, to keep the home appliances running during any unexpected outages or emergencies, and of course, provide a joyful experience during outdoor activities.

RUNHOOD is committed to advancing renewable energy in our daily lives. The company is continuously developing new product modules that offer even greater power. The upcoming product launch will feature a similar modular design but with increased power and will remain compatible with existing modules. The use of the MINI ESS system will help users to integrate renewable energy into their daily lives. The company's ultimate objective is to achieve 100% renewable energy in all our products. RUNHOOD dedicated to this goal and will continue to work towards making the Earth a cleaner, more beautiful, and sustainable place to live.

To know more about do send an Email: crowdfunding@runhoodpower.com