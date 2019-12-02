The Internet is dark and full of rumours and many celebrities have unfortunately died a hundred deaths due to it. The new rumour doing the rounds online is about Queen Elizabeth II's death, citing she suffered a heart attack and passed away, and the royal family are keeping it a secret as they don't want to let the public know.

Shortly after the rumours about her passing away went viral, the Queen began trending on Twitter in the United Kingdom and garnered close to 135,000 tweets, all posted in the space of just an hour after the WhatsApp group chat was leaked.

The Queen is alive

The unwanted rumours seems to have started off from a WhatsApp group of royal fans and quickly spread all over Twitter. The leaked group chat claims Queen Elizabeth passed away due to heart attack and many commented RIP thereafter. However, putting these absurd rumours aside, the Queen is alive and healthy and was seen attending Church and pictures of it are all over social media.

Charlie Proctor, the editor-in-chief at Royal Central took to Twitter slamming rumour mongers for spreading disinformation on purpose and said that the Queen will soon host US President Donald Trump and other world leaders at the Buckingham Palace and people should not pay heed to absurd claims.

"I see we have reached that time of year where I have to dispel rumours of HM's passing. The Queen is not dead. She is alive & well and is very much looking forward to hosting President Trump and other world leaders at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday for the NATO reception," tweeted Charlie Proctor.

Queen's death rumour had spread previously too

Surprisingly, this is not the first time rumours about Queen Elizabeth II's death was doing the rounds online. There were many instances of rumours about her passing away going viral on social media and all of it turned out to be false and defamatory. Don't be surprised if there's another rumour about her death in just a few months from now as the rumour mongers are on it full time.