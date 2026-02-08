RSAF Helicopter Airlifts Vessel Crew Member for Emergency Medical Treatment

A crew member aboard a vessel was airlifted to hospital on Saturday, February 7, after requiring urgent medical attention, the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) said.

In a Facebook post on the same day, the RSAF said it activated a Rescue 10 H225M Medium Lift helicopter to carry out the medical evacuation. The operation involved transporting the injured crew member from the vessel to Singapore General Hospital.

According to the air force, the patient was conscious and in stable condition upon arrival at the hospital. No further details about the nature of the medical emergency were disclosed.

The RSAF noted that the rescue mission took place while the air force was deployed at the Singapore Airshow in Changi, which concludes on Sunday, February 8. Despite the ongoing event, the RSAF said it remained ready to respond to emergencies at all times.

"We wish the patient a speedy recovery and salute our RSAF aircrew and the healthcare workers who stand ready 24/7 to save lives," the air force said.