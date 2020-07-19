A hospital was put under lockdown after a staff member got stabbed inside the building on Sunday in Brighton. As per reports, the incident took place on the 11th floor at the Royal Sussex County hospital.

The neighboring businesses have been asked to close down by the police. A 30-year-old man got arrested an hour later in a nearby street, Sussex Police confirmed. The statement released by the authorities reads, " At 8.42 am on Sunday (19 July) police were called to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton after a report that a member of staff had sustained a stab wound. The hospital site was quickly secured while officers have been working with security staff to confirm that nobody else has been injured, and that staff and patients are safe," as reported by the Mirror.

Hospital Staff Stabbed

The statement further read that after the immediate inquiries and searches by the police a 30-year-old man got arrested in a nearby Wilson Avenue at around 9.40 am on the suspicion of attempted murder. The man is currently in custody and the police are investigating the matter.

In a similar incident that took place yesterday, a man got seriously injured due to stabbing at the Thorpe Park located in Surrey after an altercation between two groups. The man who is in his 20s was slashed in the stomach on a footbridge near the exit of the resort.

The medical staff of the park reached the spot immediately, as per reports. The Surrey Police stated that two men who are in their 20s got arrested on suspicion of attempted murder.

The visitors were locked inside the park during the police investigation. The police mentioned that the two groups of people got involved in a fight on the bridge, which is close to the exit of the park. The man who got injured is currently in the hospital and is in serious condition.