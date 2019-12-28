The fans of WWE had an exciting year with full of events. As the countdown has started to say goodbye to 2019, they are now eagerly awaiting for lots of interesting stories to unfold in the months to come in 2020.
For the hardcore fans, the year begins with Royal Rumble. They will get to see pay per-view-events every month. They can expect many surprises emerging from the three distinct brands (Raw, Smackdown and NXT) in 2020.
Here, we are bringing you the list of pay-per-view events with other details which have already been confirmed by the WWE:
|Date
|Event
|Venue
|Location
|January 12
|NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II
|Empress Ballroom[16]
|Blackpool, Lancashire, England
|January 25
|Worlds Collide
|Toyota Center[17][18]
|Houston, Texas
|January 26
|Royal Rumble
|Minute Maid Park[19]
|Houston, Texas
|February 16
|NXT TakeOver: Portland[20]
|Moda Center[21]
|Portland, Oregon
|March 8
|Elimination Chamber
|Wells Fargo Center[22]
|Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
|April 4
|NXT TakeOver: Tampa Bay
|Amalie Arena[23]
|Tampa, Florida
|April 5
|WrestleMania 36
|Raymond James Stadium[24]
|Tampa, Florida
|August 22
|NXT TakeOver: Boston
|TD Garden[25]
|Boston, Massachusetts
|August 23
|SummerSlam
|TD Garden[26]
|Boston, Massachusetts
|November 22
|NXT TakeOver: Wargames
|American Airlines Center
|Dallas, Texas
|November 23
|Survivor Series
|American Airlines Center
|Dallas, Texas