The fans of WWE had an exciting year with full of events. As the countdown has started to say goodbye to 2019, they are now eagerly awaiting for lots of interesting stories to unfold in the months to come in 2020.

For the hardcore fans, the year begins with Royal Rumble. They will get to see pay per-view-events every month. They can expect many surprises emerging from the three distinct brands (Raw, Smackdown and NXT) in 2020.

Here, we are bringing you the list of pay-per-view events with other details which have already been confirmed by the WWE: