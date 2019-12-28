Close
The fans of WWE had an exciting year with full of events. As the countdown has started to say goodbye to 2019, they are now eagerly awaiting for lots of interesting stories to unfold in the months to come in 2020.

For the hardcore fans, the year begins with Royal Rumble. They will get to see pay per-view-events every month. They can expect many surprises emerging from the three distinct brands (Raw, Smackdown and NXT) in 2020.

Here, we are bringing you the list of pay-per-view events with other details which have already been confirmed by the WWE:

DateEventVenueLocation
January 12NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool IIEmpress Ballroom[16]Blackpool, Lancashire, England
January 25Worlds CollideToyota Center[17][18]Houston, Texas
January 26Royal RumbleMinute Maid Park[19]Houston, Texas
February 16NXT TakeOver: Portland[20]Moda Center[21]Portland, Oregon
March 8Elimination ChamberWells Fargo Center[22]Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
April 4NXT TakeOver: Tampa BayAmalie Arena[23]Tampa, Florida
April 5WrestleMania 36Raymond James Stadium[24]Tampa, Florida
August 22NXT TakeOver: BostonTD Garden[25]Boston, Massachusetts
August 23SummerSlamTD Garden[26]Boston, Massachusetts
November 22NXT TakeOver: WargamesAmerican Airlines CenterDallas, Texas
November 23Survivor SeriesAmerican Airlines CenterDallas, Texas