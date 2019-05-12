Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have introduced baby Archie Harrison to the world. And yet it seems like things aren't fine in the Royal Family.

Apparently, a statement from the Palace regarding the rumoured feud between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle "spoke volumes" according to a Royal expert. Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton, and their husbands Prince Harry and Prince William, have been at the centre of a rumoured rift between their royal households – and a Palace statement on the issue "spoke volumes", according to a royal expert.

Speaking to Podcast "Royals" from Australian magazine New Idea, royal expert Angela Mollard commented on the fact that Kensington Palace had issued a statement about rumours concerning the rift, when the Palace is usually known for remaining silent.

The Palace gave a comment after a rumour suggested that Kate had snapped at Meghan after she supposedly spoke rudely to a member of the Duchess of Cambridge's staff.

Ms. Mollard said: "It speaks volumes.....[The Palace] don't comment on very much at all, they tend to let things unravel at their own pace.....It's fairly unprecedented for them to speak out in this way, and I think what Kensington Palace is wanting to do is to detract from this rift that's happening."

We have to say that the expert may be reading too much into it. It is not unusual for the Palace to issue statements regarding rumours surrounding the Royal Family from time to time. Even though the Palace does like to remain silent, it is not unheard of for it to break that very silence to acknowledge and address certain rumours that may not be true.