Meghan Markle has had to go through a lot ever since she joined the Royal Family. The increased media scrutiny, her family rising up in arms against her and the relentless judgement by Royal fans as well as the media.

And it seems that the Royal Family may be concerned that all of this may be having an adverse effect on the Duchess of Sussex. Apparently, Meghan Markle has faced a "big adjustment" after marrying Prince Harry and joining the Royal ranks - but will not "throw in the towel" despite relentless trolling on social media, an expert has said.

Meghan was the target of trolls who claimed that she had faked her pregnancy. And she was reportedly bombarded on social l media with hateful, hurtful and racially-charged lies about "faking" her pregnancy in recent months, with the Royals last month issuing new guidelines including a warning that anyone who fails to offer "courtesy, kindness and respect" faces being blocked, as well as having their comments deleted.

Her inner circle of friends spoke out in her defence. James Brookes, the editor of the UK-based website Royal Central, told Express.co.uk: "I don't think the family are concerned about the pressure just because she's pregnant - royal women have often worked packed schedules up to a few weeks before they're due.

"But there will be some concern over the amount of vitriol she's received, especially online.

"The Royals expect some criticism - it's part and parcel of the job and there will always be those who don't agree with the whole premise of the royals.

"But when the criticism turns into personal digs about looks, race, sexuality, culture, etc, then it's unwarranted and ugly.

"And when you're new to a family and trying to figure out a different life, that's a lot to take on.

"It's only natural that the family around her want to help and support her."

But through all of that Meghan Markle has managed to take all of the hate and criticism in stride. She did not even let her pregnancy slow her down.