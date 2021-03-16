Royal Experts Praise Kate Middleton, Who is Deeply Hurt Over 'Bridesmaid Drama'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey has upset the Buckingham Palace with bombshell scandals that shook the roots of the Royal monarchy. Reports state that Kate Middleton is saddened by the fact that Meghan brought up the 'bridesmaid drama' during the interview.

Meghan revealed to Oprah that Kate made her ''cry'' with regard to a flower girls dress in the days leading up to her wedding in 2018 with Prince Harry hinting she was treated differently even before getting hitched.

Kate Middleton, who was spotted carrying out her royal duties as she showed up at a school in East London, appeared to be in less of a jolly mood and royal expert Katie Nicholl revealed that Kate is "hurt and saddened" by Meghan's remarks pointed against her.

"This has been a very hard few days for Kate, but she turned up and committed to her work and duty last week," Nicholl told Ok! Magazine and continued, ''People did notice that she appeared downcast and subdued. Behind closed doors, she has been saddened, disappointed, and hurt,'' she said.

Nicholl also contested Meghan's claims that Kate left her in tears a few days before her wedding and suggested the opposite had actually happened. ''From what I hear, there are different versions of the bridesmaid story, not just the one Meghan discussed," she said.

Kate as a person is discreet, who gossips less and respects others' privacy who carefully chooses her words. She doesn't give room to fallouts and the royal expert revealed that Kate expected the same with Meghan and did not want any details between the two come out in the press. Now that Meghan brought it all out in the open during the Oprah interview, Kate has been left feeling upset and ''mortifying''.

Will Things Ever Be The Same Again at the Buckingham Palace?

Considering Prince Harry and William are not in talking terms and the rift is making their distance wider, Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle might also not be in talking terms henceforth as Kate feels her privacy and trust is breached. Now that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has decided not to step in and broker peace between the two, things might only further go downhill exposing many other startling revelations.