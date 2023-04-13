Ross Johnson: MMA Fighter Kills Florida Air Force Soldier by Punched Him Behind The Ear During Panama City Beach Brawl

An amateur MMA fighter was arrested for allegedly killing a US Air Force soldier after he punched him behind the ear during a Florida bar brawl on Sunday. Ross Johnson, 23, of Illinois, was charged with manslaughter and is being held in custody on a $250,000 bond, according to jail records.

Johnson, who was running to help one of his companions, punched Dayvon Larry, 31, during the brawl outside the Coyote Ugly Bar in Panama City Beach. Larry immediately fell to the ground after being punched behind the year, according to authorities. Larry was immediately transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

MMA Fighter Turns Murderer

According to Panama City police, Johnson attacked Air Force Airman 1st Class Dayvon Larry after he and a group of friends got into a verbal altercation with another group at the Coyote Ugly Bar in Panama Beach City.

According to a police report that Law and Crime Network was able to obtain, Johnson allegedly punched Larry behind the left ear as he ran to help his friend.

After knocking down Larry, the MMA fighter from Cartersville, Illinois got into another fight and then hopped into an Uber and fled to his hotel room to avoid the authorities.

It's unclear if Larry got in the way of Johnson as the ighter stormed toward the brawl. NBC News reported that Larry, from Malone, Florida, stayed out of the fight between the two groups.

Larry, who had been assigned to the Tyndall Air Force Base in Panama City, was taken to a hospital where he was later declared dead.

"Man I hit that guy," Johnson allegedly told a witness, according to police. "I laid him out, and I think I killed him."

According to an autopsy, Larry suffered a "3-inch skull fracture" and a softball-sized bruise behind his ear.

In the Heat of the Moment

Johnson has three wins and two losses on his MMA record. According to the police, Johnson only hit Larry once before fleeing the scene in a ride-sharing vehicle. Once he stopped the fight, a security guard found Larry.

The paramedics outside the bar were unable to save the soldier's life. With the aid of security footage from the club that purportedly captured Johnson punching the soldier, the MMA fighter was apprehended.

On Tuesday, police said that Johnson had been arrested and had provided several accounts of what took place during the bar brawl. Investigators claim that although he first claimed to have simply shoved Larry, he later allegedly told a witness, "Man, I hit that guy, I laid him out, and I think I killed him."

A woman Johnson messaged on Snapchat also came forward and told police that he messaged her about the incident and how Larry, "wasn't moving."

Larry was assigned to the Tyndall Air Force Base's 325th Security Forces Squadron. The squadron "provides force protection programs to include weapon system security, police services, resource protection and antiterrorism" for the base.

"During his time at Tyndall, A1C Larry made a lasting impact," Tyndall Air Force base said in a statement. "He was truly an outstanding Airman. His passion for helping the local youth and his fellow Airmen will be sorely missed by all. Our deepest condolences to his family, friends and fellow Airmen."