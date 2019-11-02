Actress Rosie O'Donnell has reportedly split with her fiancé of more than two years, Elizabeth Rooney, multiple sources seem to confirm, also noting that the 57-year-old hasn't mentioned Rooney "in a while." The comedian was quite fast when it came to shutting down rumours and speculations around her relationship during all her interviews at the New York premiere of The Sound Inside on October 17. "No, no there are none. No wedding plans," she said when asked whether she and the 34-year-old police officer had started the wedding prep yet.

It is further being reported that Rooney seems to have deleted all the pictures featuring O'Donnell from all her social media profiles, and she no longer even follows the former The View co-host on her social media accounts. However, the Celebrity Detox author still follows Rooney but has no pictures of her ex in her recent posts.

They started seeing each other in 2017 and a year later, O'Donnell popped the question in October 2018. Rooney posted the picture of the engagement ring on one of her Instagram posts later that month.

Back in 2017, O'Donnell couldn't seem to contain her excitement over dating Rooney. "I am in love," she said to Howard Stern. "It's the first time I've dated someone younger than me and it's a very trippy thing. ... I get along with her so well. It's kind of fascinating. The one thing that she doesn't know? [Barbra] Streisand. I made her watch Funny Girl. She's like, 'It was good.' I'm like, 'Come on!'"

The Star Search star had previously revealed that the couple would be putting their wedding plans on hold for a while for her daughter Dakota's benefit. "I have a 5-year-old with autism [Dakota] and we have a routine going, the two of us," O'Donnell shared in October 2018.

"Elizabeth comes every five days and stays for a few days. It's kind of a great, slow process where [Dakota] does say, 'I have two brothers and two sisters and two mommies.' So, she's kind of in the vibe of it, but you know when you have a kid with special needs like that, you try to go in a little bit of a different place. So, we both agree that [holding off on wedding plans] would be best for everyone."