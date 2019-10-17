Rose McGowan sure knows how to turn heads. The actress risked a wardrobe malfunction or rather made a statement with a sheer dress at the Q Awards in London. The star ditched her innerwear and decided to tease her assets in a see-through knitted tube dress.

Rose could be seen rocking her racy gown, which also revealed her honed midriff, boasted quirky cream and gold marble wings on the shoulders. Flowing into an elegant skirt, the gown was paired with silver boots and a matching rope sash.

As the star turned around, she revealed her underwear, pert derriere and lithe legs, courtesy of the cut-out sections across the back.

Rose McGowan has become one of the most vocal stars in Hollywood when it comes to the #MeToo movement. Speaking to The Guardian, the 46-year-old actress said: "I've been called one of the first to speak out. No. I was the first. Icalled the New York Times. I blew it wide open, not them. They won the Pulitzer and I'm the one hard-up for money. It's disgusting. I was kind of grossed out by how much they enjoyed being lauded."

Reportedly, McGowan was one of the first women to publicly accuse disgraced movie mogul, Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct, when she alleged he raped her.

Last year, McGowan came out with a tell-all memoir entitled Brave, which detailed both her upbringing in the Children of God cult as well as her much-publicised criticisms and takedowns of Hollywood.

Reportedly, the Q Awards have returned to Camden's Roundhouse for this year's ceremony, which honours the UK's most acclaimed musical acts.

Rose McGowan looked gorgeous in her dress and she sure made an impression. You can check out the pics here: