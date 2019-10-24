American actress Rose McGown has filed a lawsuit against American film producer, Harvey Weinstein, his former attorneys Lisa Bloom, Davis Boies as well as a spy firm, Black Cube.

McGown has filed the lawsuit in California federal court and she has alleged that media mogul and his attorneys conspired to suppress her allegation that Weinstein raped her at the Sundance Film Festival in 1997.

The lawsuit reads," This case is about a diabolical and illegal effort by one of America's most powerful men and his representatives to silence sexual-assault victims. And it is about the courageous women and journalists who persisted to reveal the truth."

The lawsuit reveals that detailed story of McGowan's efforts to come forward in 2016 and 2017, and of Weinstein's efforts stop her.

The suit alleges that the "Weinstein Protection Enterprise" included his attorneys, spies and others who worked together to thwart McGowan.

In the suit, McGowan claims when she began work on her memoir, Brave, in which she planned to pen down her allegations against Weinstein. The spy firm, Black Club managed to obtain part of the book in advance. The spy firm gained her confidence by pretending to be an advocate for women. The suit alleges that the spy whom McGowan knew as Diana Filip recorded their conversation illegally and accessed a copy of the book.

A statement from Harvey Weinstein's lawyer reads, "Once an for all, Rose McGowan will be shown to be what she is; a publicity seeker looking for money. From the moment she sought a multi-million dollar payout in return for not making these baseless allegations, which we rejected, we knew that she was waiting for an opportune time to begin this."

Rose McGowan was one of the earliest and most important women who accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct. In fall 2017, many articles were published by New York Times and the New Yorker with claims of sexual harassment by movie mogul, Harvey Weinstein.

Articles on such incidents sparked the much talked #MeToo movement which led to exposing many other powerful men in other sectors.

However, Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.