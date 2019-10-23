Rosario Dawson seems to have landed in some hot water. The "Zombieland: Double Tap" actress is reportedly being sued for assault.

Rosario Dawson and members of her family are reportedly being sued for allegedly discriminating against a transgender man, as well as alleged assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and trespass among other claims, according to filed court documents obtained by People. That is a serious allegation, the assault could even be termed as a hate crime if things escalate.

Deidre Finley, who prefers to go by Dedrek Finley, says in the documents that he was hired by Dawson to move from New York City to Los Angeles to work on renovating her home as a handyman. Finley goes on to elaborate how his arrangement with Rosario Dawson allowed him to live rent-free while trading in labour for $25 an hour.

However, Finley claimed the atmosphere changed "immediately after" he came out to the Dawson family as a transgender man, according to the lawsuit. He claims they "misgendered him multiple times each day, with deliberate indifference as to the appropriate way to address" him. He claims Dawson was aware of the incidents after he brought them to her attention, but "refused to act to end the abuse," allegedly telling Finley, "You're a grown woman."

But it looks like the allegations take a more serious turn, in addition to verbal abuse, it seems Finley also had to face physical abuse. Finley claims Dawson and her mother Isabel arrived outside of the apartment in April 2018 where Isabel allegedly dragged him out of the window of his bedroom and to the ground.

"Once Mr. Finley was lying helpless on the ground outside, Isabel, who is substantially larger than Mr. Finley, got on top of Mr. Finley's body and began punching him," the court documents allege. "While beating Mr. Finley, Isabel screamed, 'You're not so much of a man now,' which was a clear and denigrating reference to Mr. Finley's gender identity."

Finley also claims that Rosario Dawson was a party to these assaults and was a participant alleging that the actress helped her mother and "sat down on top of Mr. Finley, actively restraining him while he was on the ground to ensure that her mother could continue battering."

If true, this could mean a lot of trouble for Rosario Dawson professionally.