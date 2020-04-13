Rosanna Arkle seems to get quite creative for her Instagram updates. The diva has recently shared a scandalous picture of herself leaving little to the imagination of her social media fans. In the photo, Rosanna is seen covering her assets with only scallop seashells. The picture has grabbed the attention of millions of fans on the photo-sharing platform and garnered as many as 46.6K likes and views on her official Instagram handle. Rosanna is one of the most popular Instagram models who has created a huge fan base on the social media platform.

Earlier, the hot model had posted nude photos of herself to wow her followers on social media. As she spends her days of quarantine in New Zealand, Arkle seems to be in the mood to entertain her fans with utmost creativity. While she remains indoors due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the diva hasn't stopped posting or updating her official Instagram handle with sexy content. She has kept her fans busy with her hot and sexy images and videos even without having any professional photographer clicking her pictures.

The young model has a whopping 5.2 million people following her on the photo-sharing platform. She is most popular for her hot and curvaceous figure that she often loves to flaunt on Instagram through her pictures. She knows how to steal the limelight from her fellow models with her killer looks.

Recently, Arkle went nude for one of her Instagram updates. She was seen taking a selfie barely wearing any clothes on the beach. However, the picture on her Instagram handle didn't reveal the beautiful location. The naked photo grabbed 124K fans' attention while several bombarded the comments section with love and fire emojis to laud the bombshell's daring act on social media.

Check out her latest update here: