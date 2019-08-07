Former England captain Wayne Rooney is joining English second-tier side Derby County as a player-cum-coach. The former Manchester United star, who is currently playing in USA for Major League Soccer side DC United, will be allowed to see out the ongoing season there and join Derby in January 2020.

"The 33-year-old will arrive from Major League Soccer outfit DC United on an initial 18-month contract until the summer of 2021, with the option of a further year," said Derby in a statement. "As well as penning a playing contract with Derby, Rooney will join the club as a coach and continue to develop his coaching credentials in preparation for a potential managerial career."

Derby was being managed last season by Rooney's former England teammate and current Chelsea boss Frank Lampard.

With 53 goals in 120 appearances, Rooney is England's all time highest goalscorer. He is also Manchester United's all time highest goalscorer with 253 goals in his 13-year stay at Old Trafford. With United, he has won the Premier League five times, the FA Cup and the Champions League once.