RONN Shares A Beautiful Piece Of Advice For Youngsters Who Aspire To Be A Successful DJ In The Future

Just believe in your art and work on it every day, you have no idea where it's going to take you. RONN, a popular DJ in Dubai is a classic example that your love towards your art can make you an extremely lovable personality.

The music artist has made a huge name for himself in the Night Clubbing scene in Dubai. Based in Lebanon, Rony established himself as one of the topmost club DJs before moving to Dubai to take up a residency with Cavo, Yume & Vice Night Clubs.

Rony was just 11 years old in 2004 when he started following the music. Since he belongs to a musical family, music has been a great part of his upbringing and it shows in his art. Rony's brother started as a musical artist earlier and he followed. He played in several clubs and events, then travelled to many countries until he set up in 2017. He started working in Bahrain till the pandemic happened, and now he's based in Dubai in Cavo.

Now RONN is one of the biggest names in Dubai and has worked with some big names like Esquire, Milk and Sugar, Mahmut Orhan, Christy Million, and more. Some of the notable gigs that he has done are for Ministry of Sound (Bahrain), Grand Factory (Lebanon), Sound of Tulum (Dubai), DXB Boat Parties (Dubai), Red Scarf (Bahrain), Forum De Beirut (Lebanon), Sound of Tulum (Cavo), Barcode (Vice), Escape (Yume) and Biel Waterfront City Festival (Lebanon).

As a member of the Respect roster of artists, RONN's Respect is burning parties that have kept listeners on the pulse and rated him the No. 1 DJ in Bahrain for 2 years. Giving a piece of beautiful advice for youngsters who aspire to be successful DJ, he says, "Never ever stop dreaming, and don't let anything hold you back from reaching your goals in music. There is always a way and you have to find it by working hard and showing the world who you are, just keep going and make a difference in the world."

DJ RONN has a bag full of compositions for his fans lined up next. Talking about it, he says that his lovers can expect a lot of new productions soon and he hopes people enjoy every single set and music he produces.