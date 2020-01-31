Ronda Rousey walked away from the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) after her loss to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35 in 2019 and has not indicated if she plans to return to the pro-wrestling franchise anytime soon. The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star made a massive impact during her short stint in the WWE and many fans are hoping she makes a return sooner rather than later.

WWE's first pay-per-view of the year Royal Rumble just concluded and many expected Rousey to make an appearance in the women's rumble match, but they were disappointed as she failed to show. Rousey even went on to troll the fans questioning them about expecting her to make a return.

However, after the Royal Rumble, the former WWE Raw women's champion appeared on a podcast with Corey Graves and admitted that she would return very soon if they allowed her to appear just on the live events. She also professed her love for WWE's house shows and was hoping that she could return 'randomly' at the live shows.

"Probably, whenever the hell I feel like it. If they would just let me show up at live events, probably very soon," Rousey said on the podcast, as quoted on Cageside Seats.

"Oh my God. I miss live shows, so much. I really do. I wish I could show up randomly at live shows, I wish that make sense. That's what I miss the most. Because I would never do hair and makeup on those days, we'd just hang out in the locker room until we had to go out there and do it," she added.

"I love the camaraderie and the kind of laid-back feeling of live show days. Jump in the car afterwards and go to the next town. Never being able to find food and eating beef jerky all night. I miss that."

During the podcast Rousey is also said to have mentioned NXT women's champion Rhea Ripley on a couple of occasions and indicated that she would like to face her if she returns to the WWE in the future. The UFC Hall of Famer is said to be contracted to the WWE until 2021, which allows her to make a comeback at anytime this year.