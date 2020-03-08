The former Brazilian star footballer Ronaldinho Gaucho was ordered to stay in jail in Paraguay on Saturday after a judge ruled the former Barcelona man a flight risk. The 39-year-old Brazilian was arrested on Friday for his attempt of entering Paraguay with a false passport two days back and he spent the Friday night inside a police cell along with his brother and also business manager Roberto Assis.

Ronaldinho ordered to stay in jail

The duo had petitioned for release but judge Clara Ruiz Diaz said their alleged offence was a "serious one against the interests of the Paraguayan state". Because the pair posed a flight risk they must remain in custody, she added. Ronaldinho's lawyer said he found the decision "incredible" and would appeal. "He (Ronaldinho) doesn't understand what's going on," Tarek Tuma told reporters.

The former Brazilian footballer has won the hearts of football fans around the world. He was a major part of the Brazilian team that won the World Cup in 2002 and he has also won the La Liga and Champions League for Catalan giants Barcelona.

(With agency inputs)