Filmmaker Ron Howard is on board to direct "Thirteen Lives", a film based on Thailand's Tham Luang cave rescue. Howard will be directing the mid-budget drama from a screenplay written by William Nicholson, reports deadline.com.

Soccer team trapped for over two weeks

In 2018, a 12-member boys soccer team along with their assistant coach got trapped 1,000 meters underground in a cave, with monsoon rains flooding it and blocking their way out. They were trapped for more than two weeks, and came out after a huge rescue operation, which also claimed the life of a retired Thai Navy SEAL whose oxygen ran out.

Hoping to repeat the success of 'Apollo 13'

Several sources believe that "Thirteen Lives" will turn out to be as successful for Howard as "Apollo 13".On the other hand, "Free Solo" filmmakers Jimmy Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi are also working on a movie based on the 2018 incident. "Midway" screenwriter Wes Tooke is penning the screenplay, with Dana Brunetti and Matt Delpiano on board as producers. Michael De Luca will serve as executive producer.