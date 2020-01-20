Romantic Doctor Kim, the popular SBS medical drama, will be back with a new episode of season 2 soon. Episode 6 is scheduled to air on SBS this Tuesday, January 21, at 10 pm KST. The upcoming episode will continue to focus on the rivalry between Dr. Boo Yoon Joo aka Teacher Kim and Director Do Yoon Wan.

Korean drama lovers can watch the upcoming episode of the popular mini-series live online on SBS this Tuesday, January 21, at 10 pm KST. Episode 6 of the medical drama can also be streamed online through the official website for the broadcasting network. Meanwhile, people from outside the country can watch the show with English subtitles through various streaming sites on January 22.

What to expect in episode 6

The upcoming episode will focus on the next evil move by Director Do Yoon Wan. He has appointed Dr. Park Min Kook to Doldam Hospital for provoking Teacher Kim. But Boo Young Joo did not feel threatened by his decision. In fact, he happily welcomed the new member to the team. The male protagonist also gave him a fair warning about the situation at Doldam Hospital. It remains to be seen if Park Min Kook will get the support of all the staff members at this trauma care center.

Episode 6 may also continue to follow Dr. Seo Woo Jin as he struggles with his bitter past. While treating a critically ill patient, the doctor remembers everything about his father who committed suicide due to some personal problems. Though Teacher Kim asks him to treat the patient, the young doctor refuses to do so. Head Nurse Oh Myung Sim and Teacher Kim are likely to help the young doctor in overcoming his weaknesses.

How will Dr. Cha Eun Jae overcome her anxiety disorder?

The lady doctor is a quick learner and she has already proved her ability to deal with emergency patients. The sixth episode of Romantic Doctor Kim season 2 will probably show her work hard at the emergency room. She may even surprise her senior Bae Moon Jung and Dr. Park Min Kook. Followers of the SBS drama can also look forward to an onscreen romance between Seo Woo Jin and Cha Eun Jae in the upcoming episode.

Watch a promo of Romantic Doctor Kim season 2?