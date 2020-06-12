The top-tier Romanian football is scheduled to restart on Saturday but without two of the teams, after the cases of coronavirus or COVID-19 among their staff, the professional league association LPF stated on Friday.

As the competition is already at the playoff stage, third-placed Universitatea Craiova had been expected to host FC Botosani the fifth-placed team on Friday, but the match got canceled after the visiting team's doctor tested positive for the coronavirus.

Romanian Football to Resume After Coronavirus Crisis

The match between Dinamo Bucharest and Chindia Targoviste had been postponed on Thursday after a Dinamo official also contracted the virus. Both virus-hit teams will be out of action until epidemiological investigations are completed. "We want the return of football but the health of the players our first priority," said LPF general secretary Justin Stefan.

Playoffs from among the bottom eight teams scheduled for Saturday will now be the first matches of the re-start, with clashes featuring those of the top six teams still authorized to play taking place on Sunday.

(With agency inputs)