Romania vs Netherlands Live Streaming: How to Watch the Euro Cup 2024 Round of 16 Match Online in US, UK and India

After a lackluster showing in the group stage of the Euro 2024, the Netherlands might have received a beneficial matchup, but they will still be cautious of Romania when they face off on Tuesday in Munich in the round of 16. Romania is turning out to be a surprise contender at Euro 2024, after surprisingly topping Group E.

Romania has managed just one win in their last 14 encounters with the Netherlands, losing 10 of those matches. Their only win came in a Euro 2008 qualifier, which they won 1-0 in Constanta. Also, Romania will be without left back Nicusor Bancu, who is suspended due to receiving two yellow cards.

Big Moment for Romania

While Romania will be the underdogs against the Netherlands, defeating the Dutch is not out of the question. Dutch coach Ronald Koeman's team finished third in Group D, behind France and Austria, and has struggled to impress on the big stage. Despite having a talented squad, they have faced challenges in both offense and defense at Euro 2024.

Koeman is particularly worried about his midfield, as Joey Veerman was abruptly substituted after just 35 minutes in their last match. Following their three games, the Netherlands has done a lot of introspection, with captain Virgil van Dijk admitting surprisingly that they might have overestimated their abilities.

In the tournament, forward Cody Gakpo has scored twice, while Memphis Depay has scored once. Also, substitute attacker Wout Weghorst has frequently been the go-to player for crucial moments when needed.

On the other hand, Romania made a solid start to the tournament by hammering Ukraine 3-0 in their opening game. Their draw with Slovakia in the final group match ensured they finished ahead of Belgium in the standings.

Despite lacking superstars, Romania has displayed remarkable unity to reach the last 16 of the Euros for the first time since 2000.

The only previous encounter between these two nations at a European Championship was in 2008, where the Netherlands won 2-0. The Dutch would be delighted to replicate that scoreline on Tuesday afternoon.

The Romania vs Netherlands Euro 2024 round of 16 match will be played at the Allianz Arena, Munich in Germany, on Tuesday, Jul 2

