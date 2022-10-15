Roman Malyk: Putin's Enlistment Chief Found Hanged in His Home

Russia's one of the enlistment chiefs has been found dead in mysterious circumstances. Lt-Col Roman Malyk's body was discovered at his home in east Russia. Reports also claimed that Malyk was found hanged in his home.

His body was found in a village in the Primorsky region in Russia's eastern coast. A murder investigation has been launched by the officials, who have not ruled out the possibility that Malyk could have taken his own life. But his family members have refused that Malyk committed suicide.

Roman Malyk Died In His Home In Mysterious Circumstances

The Chechnya veteran had been in charge of enlistment across the areas surrounding Primorksy and the Partizan region. He has been described as a "strong and courageous man" who was "not broken under the weight of harsh military events and great losses", according to Daily Star.

"He was a man of his word and deed, known and respected in the city for his honesty and integrity," said one of Malyk's friends.

Roman Malyk Was Military Commissar of The City of Partizansk

"With deep regret, we inform you that on the evening of October 14, the military commissar of the city of Partizansk, Partizansky and Lazovsky district Malyk Roman Vasilievich tragically passed away," said The administration of the Partizansky urban district of Primorsky Krai.

The administration pointed out that the heart of a strong and courageous man stopped, who went through "hot spots", but did not break under the weight of severe military events and heavy losses, according to Euro Weekly News.

It came as a number of top officials in the Russian Federation are dying mysteriously.

Days before, Nikolay Petrunin known as an energy tycoon in Russia died from a complication linked to a disease. Served deputy chairman of the Russian parliament's powerful energy committee, his businesses included building gas pipelines for Russia's giant energy operators. He had also close links to Rosneft and Gazprom, which currently supplies energy to the West.

