'The Rom-Com is ROM-COM-ING Beautifully' - Wedding Impossible Episode 2 Recap, Review

Wedding Impossible episode 2 aired on tvN on Tuesday (February 27) at 8:50 pm KST. People in Korea watched the mini-series on TV or streamed it on various online streaming platforms. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, enjoyed the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

The fun-filled second episode of this romantic comedy-drama took the viewers through an emotional rollercoaster of events with unexpected plot twists. It began with flashback scenes featuring a glimpse into the childhood of Lee Do Han and Lee Ji Han. The highlight of this sequence was the challenges Ji Han faced while trying to impress his grandfather.

When Ji Han remembered everything he had to do to help his elder brother become successful, he became furious. Do Han was seconds away from ruining Ji Han's plans. The younger brother had to step in and stop his sibling from making a mistake. Ji Han did everything to stop Na Ah Jung from getting married to his brother. In the process, they became close to each other.

Wedding Impossible Episode 2 Recap

Unfortunately, things took an unexpected turn after Ji Han took a wrong decision. To impress Ah Jung, he used his contacts to get her a good role in an upcoming drama. The female lead was happy to get the opportunity until she learned she became a part of the project by ruining somebody's career.

Ah Jung became furious and left the shooting location after apologizing to everybody on set. When Ji Han heard everything, he went out in search of her. Ji Han did not receive the response he expected from Ah Jung. She confronted him for unnecessarily interfering in her life. Ah Jung agreed to marry Do Han towards the end of the episode.

Wedding Impossible Episode 2 Review

The tvN drama received rave reviews from viewers worldwide. "The Rom-Com is ROM-COM-ING Beautifully," a netizen wrote on Twitter after watching the second episode.

Another viewer appreciated the casting team for their efforts. "The casting team deserves a raise for how they found all Lee Jihan characters whose faces and voices are similar," the Netizen tweeted.

A follower of this tvN drama praised Jeon Jong Seo for her acting skills. "It's nice to see this actress play a different role for once. She always does the angsty, bada$$ roles, but here, she's more of a teasing sweetheart," the netizen wrote.