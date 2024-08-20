The Role of the MEPB in Establishing the Middle East as a Premier Destination for High-Profile Boxing Bouts

In a few short years, the Middle East Professional Boxing (MEPB) commission, under the astute leadership of Jose Mohan, has emerged as a significant force in the world of boxing. With Mohan at the helm, the MEPB has facilitated the region's transformation into a major boxing hub, rivaling traditional hotspots like Las Vegas and New York City.

Jose Mohan's influence extends beyond the MEPB. As a board member for the WBC, he plays a crucial role in the global boxing landscape, bringing his expertise and vision to the forefront of the sport. Mohan's strategic advice and oversight as the head of the boxing commission have been instrumental in orchestrating some of the biggest fights in the Middle East, including those sanctioned by the WBC, WBO, WBA, IBF, and IBO.

One of the MEPB's crowning achievements was its role as the main commission for the historic undisputed heavyweight title fight in Riyadh. This event marked a pivotal moment for the region and showcased the MEPB's capability to support high- profile bouts. Additionally, the MEPB has sanctioned over 100 shows, a testament to its rapid growth and the increasing interest in boxing within the Middle East.

Jose Mohan, president of the Middle East Professional Boxing Commission, offers his perspective on the growth of boxing in the region. "Ten years ago, there was only one show per year and today regionally we are talking 15-plus shows not including the super fights and world-title bouts taking place in the Kingdom," he says. "Boxing activity has been on a good rise. More young people look to pursue boxing as their career and we have seen that growth in terms of more amateur events taking place, more Arab fan bases coming to the events and more online interaction on social media. Moreover, men and women started to take boxing as an important part of their weekly fitness routines." Mohan believes a homegrown star will take the sport to new heights for the Saudi Arabian fan base.

Boxing's surge in popularity in the Middle East can be attributed to several factors. Foremost among these is the foresight of the MEPB's leadership, which anticipated boxing's rise and laid the groundwork for its expansion. Government initiatives like Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and the UAE's focus on sports have also played a crucial role, using boxing as a developmental tool. This strategic vision has paid off, attracting some of the sport's biggest stars and most high-profile fights to the Middle East.

The journey to establish the Middle East as a new face of boxing has not been without challenges. Initially, boxing was relatively unknown in the region, and significant investment was required to promote the sport. The MEPB invested millions of dollars in the UAE and played a pivotal role in developing local talent. Training local teams and bringing in experts were crucial steps in overcoming the absence of local commissions. The perseverance through nearly 100 shows over a decade, backed by strong financial support, has been instrumental in reaching the current level of success.

The Rising Stars Arabia series, while not initiated by the MEPB, has received significant support from the commission. This platform focuses on developing talent from the Middle East, North Africa, India, Pakistan, and Iran. The goal is to create global prospects and see an Arab boxer headlining main events in Arabic countries. With a population of 500 million in the Middle East and North Africa, the potential for a regional boxing superstar is immense. Supported by figures like Ahmed Seddiqi and backed by Abu Dhabi tourism, Rising Star Arabia is poised to significantly impact the future of boxing in the region.

Looking ahead, the MEPB has set both short-term and long-term goals. In the short term, the focus is on strengthening the boxing ecosystem with trained officials, generating awareness, and encouraging youth participation. Long-term goals include developing regional promoters, educating on boxing safety, and producing world-class referees and judges. The ultimate aim is to see an Arab boxer crowned as a world champion, headlining a mega-event in the Middle East.

The MEPB's vision is clear: to establish the Middle East as a global boxing powerhouse. With a realistic three-to-five-year plan, the commission is confident that the region will soon see its own champions rising to the top, making headlines on the world stage.

