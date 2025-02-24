The Role of Faith in Building Things That Last: Lawrence Paulraj Shares His Journey

Faith is the unseen thread that runs through the fabric of people's lives, shaping their choices, defining their values, and providing meaning to their experiences. It serves as a moral compass for some and a source of hope in uncertain times for others. Regardless of how it manifests, it plays a vital role in how one sees the world and what they leave behind. For LP Constructions Group founder and CEO Lawrence Paulraj, faith began as a framework he was born into. Yet, over time, his perspective changed. Now, his understanding of it is more personal, and he explores this shift in his book, Building Things That Last, set to be released at the end of 2025.

Essentially, the book sheds light on the role of faith in shaping the author's purpose. His upbringing in a home that valued hard work, resilience, and spiritual discipline gave him the foundation to succeed. However, his ability to question and redefine faith allowed him to build a life of meaning. "I want people to see it not as a rigid structure but as a force that can guide them toward having a better understanding of themselves and their purpose. My mission with Building Things That Last is to help them have a definitive answer to the question: 'What is your faith?" Paulraj remarks.

One must first discern what faith means to them to truly live a life characterized by it. This value was in every aspect of Paulraj's life while growing up. His parents were steadfast in their beliefs and taught him to live according to biblical principles. Their church community also provided the then-young man space for spiritual growth and learning. Paulraj read the Bible, attended Sunday school, and absorbed the lessons without question. "I just accepted faith as something given, like a set of rules to follow a moral framework to live by," he shares. As he grew older, he realized that it isn't something one inherits. "Faith is something you need to discover and define for yourself," Paulraj remarks.

This shift in mindset is challenging for the accomplished man. The community church was nurturing in multiple ways, but it also exposed him to how complex human nature truly is. It was a place where support and judgment coexisted, leaving him with mixed feelings about the role of faith in his life. Still, he found mentors who taught him valuable lessons about leadership, patience, and service within this environment. They're also the ones who encouraged him to explore faith on his terms.

Paulraj's pursuit of answers took him to India, where he immersed himself in rich cultural and spiritual traditions. Here, he began to see faith in a new light. "I realized that religion is important, but we need to remember that it's a man-made construct. What matters is our personal relationship with God because our connection with him is beyond rules and rituals," he states. Paulraj found clarity in India's vibrant streets and tranquil temples, understanding that faith must be about trust trust in God, in the process of life, and in himself and not blind worship.

In addition, Paulraj discovered that faith evolves as people do. He saw faith as the foundation of his perseverance and success, describing it as the "sand to his cement." As he reflected on his life, he learned that it's what gave him the courage to build a meaningful life and remain resilient even amid numerous obstacles.

Last but not least, the author fathomed that faith allows one to live with intention. This means people must believe that every experience, regardless of whether it brings joy or pain, has a purpose and is part of a greater plan. This changed how he approached his life and work, prompting him to turn his focus from personal success to building a legacy that could impact others.

In Building Things That Last, Lawrence Paulraj shows the massive impact of faith on shaping lives and legacies. He, therefore, encourages readers to reflect, question, and explore what it means to them. By doing so, he hopes they can have the answer to the age-old question: What is your faith? After all, he believes that when understood and embraced, faith can catalyze transformation and growth.