Rohullah Saleh: Taliban Kill Former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh's Brother in Panjshir Valley

Former Afghanistan Vice President Amrullah Saleh's brother, Rohullah Saleh was killed by the Taliban force when he was trying to leave Panjshir for Kabul on Thursday night. He was reportedly arrested and then tortured to death after Taliban fighters identified him.

According to reports, Taliban forces first invaded Amrullah Saleh's hideout on Panjshir valley from where the Afghan resistance force is fighting the militants. They then arrested Rohullah and took him away with them before beating him to death on Thursday night.

Taliban Terror

News of Rohullah Saleh's death comes amid a viral photo that is getting circulated on social media. The viral photo shows a Taliban fighter sitting on the same spot from where Amrullah Saleh issued a video statement asserting that he was still in Panjshir and had not fled the country.

The photo is proof that Taliban fighters invaded Amrullah Saleh's home in Panjshir valley and had at least taken over the library. Amrullah had earlier issued a video message sitting from the same place in the library saying that he was alive and was still in Panjshir on September 3.

Rohullah Saleh posted the video after media reports claimed that Ahmad Massoud, the leader of theresistance movement against the Taliban in Panjshir, and Amrullah Saleh had fled to Tajikistan after the Taliban takeover.

However, the ousted Afghan government's ambassador to Tajikistan has refuted the reports, saying they have not fled the country.

"Ahmad Shah Massoud and former Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh have not fled Afghanistan and their resistance forces are still fighting the Taliban," the ambassador to Tajikistan said on Wednesday.

Fought Till His Last Breath

News of Rohullah's death comes just a couple of days after the Taliban announced their new 'acting' government. On the other hand, the Taliban had claimed full control over the Panjshir valley earlier this week.

However, the National Resistance Front (NRF) supporters have rejected this claim, saying that the NRF fighters will continue to occupy strategic positions in the province and are still fighting. And that seems to be the actual situation given that Rohullah was captured by the Taliban from the Panjshir valley on Thursday.

Zahir Aghbar, envoy to Dushanbe under the government of ousted Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, told a news conference in Tajikistan's capital on Wednesday night that he was in regular contact with Saleh and that the resistance leaders were out of general communication for security reasons.

Also Massoud on Thursday released a video and busted Pakistan's role in the fall of Panjshir. He also appealed to the international community to not recognize Mohammad Hasan-led government as they attacked Panjshir and killed innocent people.