Roger Stone: Trump Ally Joins Twitter After Elon Musk Deal; Account Re-Banned in Hours, Here's Why

Veteran Republican operative Roger Stone has been re-banned from Twitter as he joined the platform on Thursday following Elon Musk's deal to buy it. Stone, an ally of former President Donald Trump, was banned from Twitter in 2017.

"Well, b**ches I'm back on Twitter. I'm anxious to see how strong Elon Musk's commitment to free speech is," he said on his Telegram channel on Thursday morning.

Stone's Account Re-Banned Six Hours After He Joined Twitter

However, within hours his account was suspended. The micro-blogging company has maintained that the action was taken over violation of the company's rules and ban evasion policy, according to Daily Beast.

But Stone has responded to being re-banned by Twitter and expressed the wish that whomsoever banned him should be fired.

"I posted a new account to prove a point. I look forward to whoever made the decision to suspend my account getting fired. Attn: Elon Musk," Stone told The Beast.

Previously, Stone was banned for making a number of vulgar tweets against CNN hosts.

Stone Likes Telegram More

Stone pointed out that his Twitter account was blocked just six hours after he rejoined the platform and maintained he now likes Telegram more than before.

Twitter potentially re-blocked his account as in 2017 he was permanently banned from the platform. A permanent ban on Twitter means that the individual will not be allowed to make an account on the platform again and if they make, the company will re-block their account.

In early 2020, Stone was sentenced to 40 months in prison for felony as he lied to Congress and attempted to obstruct the House investigation into Russia's meddling in the 2016 elections and Moscow's links to the Trump campaign. But, Trump had pardoned Stone.

Stone has also expressed hopes that Musk will allow people to rejoin Twitter who have been barred previously.