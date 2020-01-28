Former world number one tennis star Roger Federer made an extraordinary comeback to register his place in the semi-finals of the Australian Open beating Tennys Sandgren in five sets. On the course of his victory, the 38-year-old tennis player saved seven match points as the scoreboard read 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6, 6-3.

The American tennis player was almost on the verge of creating history but the Swiss tennis star did not let that happen. Federer started the match on a positive note after winning the first set but Sandgren took charge of the proceedings from second set onwards.

Federer registered hard-fought victory

Federer's movement seemed restricted but the 20-times Grand Slam winner and six-time champion at Melbourne Park carried on and saved seven match points in the fourth set before winning the tiebreaker to force a decider.

Federer, who got involved in a lengthy argument with Serbian chair umpire Marijana Veljovic during the ill-tempered third set, converted his first match point and will meet either Milos Raonic or Novak Djokovic for a place in Sunday's final.