Roger Federer Announces Retirement; Laver Cup in London Will Be His Final ATP Event

Tennis legend Roger Federer has announced his retirement from top-level tennis. The 20-time Grand Slam singles champion will retire after the Laver Cup in London later this month.

"My body's message to me lately has been clear. I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career. To the game of tennis, I love you and will never leave you," said Federer in an Instagram post.

Federer Hasn't Played Since Wimbledon 2021

The Swiss star has not played since Wimbledon 2021. He also underwent a third knee operation last year.

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old," he added.

Laver Cup Will Be Federer's Final ATP Event

Underlining that tennis has treated him more generously than he ever had dreamt, he stated that now he must recognize when it's time to end his competitive career.

Stating that he will play more tennis in the future but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour, Federer said that the Laver Cup next week in London will be his final ATP event.

Along with his fans, Wimbledon has also paid tribute to Federer. "Roger, Where do we begin? It's been a privilege to witness your journey and see you become a champion in every sense of the word. We will so miss the sight of you gracing our courts, but all we can say for now is thank you, for the memories and joy you have given to so many," said Wimbledon in a social media post.

