RockX, a new digital asset services platform, has been launched by Alex Lam, Founder of RockMiner, a pioneering bitcoin and crypto mining company, to bridge the gap between the cryptocurrency veterans and novices and to further accelerate the development of Proof-of-Stake (PoS) public blockchains. This new venture, which is co-founded with Xinshu Dong, former CEO and Co-Founder of Zilliqa, will initially serve as a Staking-as-a-Service platform allowing users to stake their digital assets in select public blockchains.

Operating from its headquarters in Singapore, with offices in Shenzhen, RockX will provide owners of digital assets and cryptocurrencies the opportunity to submit their holdings for staking on partnered PoS blockchains. Contributors will receive regular staking rewards based on their contribution, allowing them to bring additional value to their digital asset. Initially launching with a Staking-as-a-Service platform, RockX plans to unveil additional services and products in the near future. These services will cater to both individual and institutional clientele and address both PoS and Proof-of-Work (PoW) blockchain protocols.

Alex Lam, Co-Founder and CEO of RockX is a well-established industry veteran, who founded RockMiner, one of the world's earliest and most influential cryptocurrency mining companies, in 2013. Today, the company operates mining farms across China, with business interests spread through the Asia-Pacific region, Europe, and the United States. It currently offers a host of services, including mining hardware, Cloud mining, and miner hosting. Lam will remain as a key shareholder and director of RockMiner while dedicating his time at RockX to pioneering Staking-as-a-Service and expanding RockX's service offering.

"PoS blockchains are an important vehicle for the continued expansion of the blockchain ecosystem. With our team's unparalleled experience and knowledge of both PoS and PoW protocols, we are in a leading position to bring these competing consensus protocols together to offer new forms of value to customers. Through RockX, we hope to safeguard the PoS ecosystem -- providing secured and verified transactions and cultivating good-governance across the industry. By establishing ourselves as a trusted partner to PoS networks, we will connect projects and token holders so that they not only benefit from our expertise but our dedication to the sustainable development of the blockchain industry," said Lam.

Xinshu Dong is a widely-recognised member of Singapore's cutting-edge technology sector. A prominent scientist and practitioner in building secure systems, Dong has produced a breadth of research through his work with the Advanced Digital Sciences Center (ADSC) and National University of Singapore (NUS). Dong previously served as CEO of Zilliqa, a high-throughput public blockchain platform, and has worked as technical lead on several projects funded by Singapore's National Research Foundation (NRF), Energy Market Authority (EMA), and Singapore Exchange (SGX).

Xinshu Dong, Co-Founder of RockX, said, "At present, access to digital assets is still faced with various challenges and barriers for average users and institutions. RockX is aiming to bridge the gaps, offering token holders and future users convenient and friendly means to earn "rewards" on their holdings. Moving forward, we plan to bring additional industry-grade crypto-deployment services to market, unlocking real value for token holders and accelerating industry maturation. The launch of our new Staking-as-a-Service platform serves as the first step in the RockX journey to becoming a one-stop service platform for individuals and institutions entering the growing digital economy."

In an initial vote of confidence, RockX has already won the support of several leading crypto venture capital funds, including Signum Capital, Ceyuan Capital, Galaxy Realm, and Alternity Capital, as well as initial investments from the founders of several prominent blockchain projects, such as Patrick Dai from Qtum and Bo Dong from Altonomy.

John Ng at Signum Capital, said, "As a result of their industry experience and technical expertise, the RockX team is uniquely positioned within the emerging digital asset services sector to offer comprehensive services across the entire blockchain ecosystem, including both PoS and PoW public blockchains. We are extremely optimistic about the potential of RockX moving forward, and their ability to bring tremendous enhancements to the crypto services space."

RockX is currently staking in a number of leading public blockchains, including Cosmos, IoTeX, IOST, Qtum, and Terra—with plans to engage additional projects throughout the remainder of 2019.