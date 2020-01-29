Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption developer Rockstar is delighted with the massive success of both of its games. The gaming company wrote a heartfelt note of gratitude to gamers and YouTubers. Rockstar has announced giveaways and in-game cash rewards for GTA Online gamers.

Why?

Recently Take-two interactive declared Grand Theft Auto 5 the best-selling game of the past decade. The NPD Group has announced Red Dead Redemption 2 as the best-selling gaming title since 2016. Last week, Activision's Call of Duty was named the best in many gaming categories. Despite that, it could not beat GTA for the top game rank.

What?

In its official blog post, Rockstar has stated that the GTA Online player numbers have reached an all-time high this year since its release. Without mentioning the exact numbers, the GTA maker has confirmed The Diamond Casino Heist & Resort update has helped them accumulate the massive amount of daily, weekly and monthly average players during July and August 2019.

Post the Moonshine update, Red Dead Redemption Online has also managed to rope in a record number of gamers in December 2019 and January 2020.

What's in the treasure box?

To celebrate Rockstar has announced millions of dollars as in-game cash starting January 30 in both the games.

In GTA Online players would be able to get up to GTA$2,000,000 bonus cash. "Starting on January 30 you can earn GTA$1,000,000 just by playing before February 5 and will be able to earn another GTA$1,000,000 by playing between February 6 and February 12," confirmed Rockstar.

"Red Dead Online players will receive a series of gifts including free access to select roles, special role item giveaways and more."

The list of gifts includes Schofield Revolver, Varmint Rifle and lethal Ammo Bundle, which stuffs 100x Split Point Revolver Ammo, 100x High-Velocity Pistol Ammo, 100x Express Repeater Ammo, 100x Slug Shotgun Ammo, and 20x Explosive Rifle Ammo.

In Red Dead Redemption 2 you can also grab a free hunter license, 25x Bolas, and 25x Tracking Arrows while playing the game between January 28 and February 3.

Upcoming update

Rockstar has also announced a series of updates which are slated to arrive in the coming months. The update list would feature an open-wheel racing series featuring all-new vehicle types – with tense, high speed, track-based racing where tight cornering, tactical tire choices and perfectly timed pit stops make every second count.

The company has also hinted at rolling out significant updates and a few surprises moving forward.