$ROCKET Token Pre-Sale Continues, As The Stock Becomes Limited

The token is pleased to inform the community regarding 91% of the allocated tokens during the pre-sale going sold-out. With the bearish market taking over, the $ROCKET continues to make its mark. Users can join it through the pre-sale page on their website.

About Rocketpad

Rocketpad is a community IDO platform built on the Cardano blockchain to enable startups and new businesses to raise capital to scale their operations in a decentralized and transparent manner. Rocketpad is the next generation of blockchain launchpads which aims to become the place where Cardano's extensive community can come together to fund high-growth projects characterized by the immense potential for future success.

The mechanics of $Rocket

$ROCKET is the utility token of ROCKETPAD and its multiple use-cases are built on the Cardano Blockchain which will power the ROCKETPAD Ecosystem, $ROCKET Token will be used as a subscription token to navigate our Rocketpad IDO Launchpad. The working of the launchpad initiates with the internal due diligence department carefully selecting the most promising and legitimate start-ups looking for financing and listing them on your dashboard. Then, the owners of IDO tokens (which are distributed to $ROCKET holders) will be able to vote on the projects they believe have the potential to qualify for IDO on our platform.

The Rocketpad differentia is a five-dimensional tier system that aims to assign allocation to each tier level .Thus, with the use of governance tokens and an advanced tier system, the platform has found a solution to motivate and reward all the $Rocket token holders in a way that includes everyone who has the token thus erasing the barriers to entry into the crypto market. The Rocketpad IDO platform has enjoyed a surge in popularity because it has fixed all such flaws of existing launchpads and provided the community with a transparent system allowing for a democratic approval of start-ups.

Presale Process

The popularity of the ROCKETPAD platform and its native token can be very well understood from the fact that the seed sale ended pre-maturely while the soft cap (ascertained at 75% of the pre-sale allocation) has already been reached in a grand style.

As of now, the sale is rapidly moving towards hitting the hard cap (ascertained at 22.5 million $ROCKET tokens equivalent to 300,000 $ADA at the price of 1 ADA = 75 $ROCKET).

The platform is Cardano-based and $ROCKET is a Cardano native token, so users can participate by sending ADA to the seed sale address using any Cardano Supported wallets which include but are not limited to the following: