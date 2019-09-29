Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, one of the topmost biggest movie stars in the world, who'd worked in the films like Fast & Furious and Baywatch among others, is expected to make his DC Extended Universe debut as Black Adam, but there is one major franchise that he is yet to become a part of it and that is Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Although he's never been a part of MCU, the actor still has a history with the biggest directors of the franchise, Joe Russo and Anthony Russo. Both the brothers had directed the biggest hit of the franchise Avengers: Endgame. The director duo was in talks with The Rock for a project that's yet to go on floors.

Recently, Dwayne Johnson took Instagram to share his story with Russo Brothers and also desires to work with them one day.

Dwayne shared a picture with Russo brothers on Instagram and wrote, "Lotta love, admiration and respect shared amongst this motley crew. Almost 10yrs ago myself and the @therussobrothers we're developing a cool project to work on."

He said he was keen to 'play in the game' but wanted to change the way the game was played. Though the project never got off the ground, he said they vowed to eventually come back to work together.

"Almost a decade later, Joe & Anthony Russo become the biggest, most bad ass directors in Hollywood - completely changing the way the game is played and disrupting Hollywood's blueprint to raise the bar and entertain audiences and families around the world," he wrote in his Instagram message.

The bald, brown, tattooed dude in middle has been one of the hardest workers in the room - with a smile and "I look forward to our turn at bat and see you down the road," said Dwayne.

The conversation between Dwayne and Russo Brothers started when Dwayne shared a post from Ryan Reynolds that showed Ryan talking smack to Nebula of MCU, Karen Gillan over Russo brothers led Fantasy Football league. Later the director duo even invited Johnson to join their league.

Dwayne was last seen in Hobbs & Shaw a spin-off of Fast series, now his next will be Jumanji: The Next Level, Jungle Cruise and Red Notice.