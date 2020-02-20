The selfless service of medical workers battling the coronavirus infection in the epicenter of the outbreak, Wuhan, has won hearts across the world. And the least that can be done is to make sure these workers receive timely meals to carry on the fight. Robots have risen to the occasion and is doing exactly that.

The automated food dispensing setup was developed by Qianxi Robotic Catering, which is the subsidiary of the Chinese real estate company, Country Garden Holdings Co. Ltd. Catering stations manned by pink robots have been installed outside the Hannan Red Cross Hospital, which houses temporary treatment units and quarantine wards. The workers are treated to traditional brown rice clay-pot casseroles free of cost.

Addressing the challenge of feeding medical workers

Due to the gruelling work hours and schedules that the medical workers at the frontline of the outbreak in Wuhan are facing, they are reportedly unable to take meal breaks. Also, the availability of regular meals has become a challenge due to the lockdown in the city.

When the friendly-looking pink robots were donated to the city to provide timely meals to the workers round the clock, the idea came handy for medical staff to treat and curb the spread of the infection. "This system solves the problem of medical workers getting only irregular meals by offering them food at any time of the day," said Qiu Mi, general manager, Qianxi Robotic Catering, according to Mirror.

Churning out meals at lightning speed

The robot can function throughout the day. The robots can also whip out 36 meals every 15 minutes. According to the company, every vending station has the capacity to feed 120 diners an hour. Another benefit of the unmanned delivery system is the reduced risk of infections.

"As the catering robots are fully automated and the food production process no human contact, it also lowers the risk of infection," Mi added.

Qianxi Robotic Catering was founded in May 2019 and opened its flagship restaurant in Guangzhou City on January 12, 2020. Called Foodom, the restaurant's kitchen is entirely run by robot 'chefs'. From making fried chicken nuggets to fish cakes to mixing drinks, the robots do it all.