Americans are being disturbed and they want a solution. Robocalls have hit an all-time high in the United Sates, with 49 billion robocalls already made till October. And it's is likely that an anti-robocall bill will soon be sent to President Donald Trump.

Robocalls hit an all-time high in October, with Americans receiving over 2,000 robocalls on average. In October, Americans received 5.7 billion robocalls. This is a jump of 25% compared with the total number of robocalls made in September.

Robocalls, which are phone calls that uses computerized autodialer to deliver a pre-recorded message, are increasingly becoming a problem, with the numbers growing every month. However, there might be a solution coming soon. According to Reuters, U.S. House and Senators have principally agreed to merge the two versions of anti-robocall bills that were passed by the Senate in May.

Post that, the bill will be sent to Donald Trump later this year. However, the details of the final bill are still to be revealed. This is one of the biggest efforts that have been made in recent times to crackdown scammers.

Although a number of tech companies have been trying to tackle the problem of robocalls by developing software solutions to track and block robocalls, Americans continue to receive hundreds of robocalls every month from scammers, telemarketers and debt collectors.

Also, all major carriers in the United States, like Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint, have come up with some or the other kind of robocall blocking and screen service in the past few months.

Americans feel deceived

Robocalls have been on the rise for the last few years but has reached a point where it has even compelled Americans to come down on the streets to protest against this infuriating problem.

The growing problem coupled with pressure from regulators has made most telecom companies to come up with robocall blocking apps that can be used both in smartphones and home phones. However, most of these apps come at a cost.

The anti-robocall bill which is to be presented in the Senate this month is likely to involve telecom operators. One of the important points in the bill is likely to be a unanimous agreement by the telecom companies is to verify the numbers if they are fake and allow robocalls to be blocked at no extra cost.