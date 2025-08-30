Robin Westman: Minneapolis Shooter Blamed His Mom for Massacre Because She Warned He Would Regret Gender Transition

Deranged Minneapolis shooter Robin Westman blamed his mother for his decision to kill "so many people" at a Catholic school because she warned him that he would regret transitioning to female, while in another line in his manifesto, he went on to urge others not to allow their children to undergo gender changes.

Shocking secrets have come to light two days after Westman went on a rampage inside a Minneapolis church and school, killing two children. In his disturbing manifesto, 23-year-old Westman admitted that he felt uneasy about an upcoming visit from his mother in a July 1 entry, where he recalled how she was worried about his gender transition.

Holding His Mother Responsible

"Your words, mother, made me stay in my discomfort unable to ask for help to avoid admitting defeat. You were right mama, but the way you handled it led me to wanting to kill so so many people," he wrote.

In his disjointed ramblings, the shooter appeared to suggest that both his gender transition and marijuana use contributed to his violent actions.

"Gender and weed fucked up my head," Westman claimed. "I wish I never tried experimenting with either. Don't let your kids smoke weed or change gender until they are like seventeen."

A large portion of the manifesto was composed in a homemade code combining Cyrillic letters with English-sounding words, later decoded by The New York Post.

In the July 1 entry, Westman expressed doubts about his gender identity and concerns over what might happen when he met with his mother, Mary Grace Westman.

"When I was first out to my mother, she was VERY antagonistic. She really made me hate myself and think I will never be good enough," Westman wrote.

"I remember one day, she said something like, 'In the future you will look back and feel ridiculous about who you feel like you are inside. You will regret this.'

"Well guess what mom?! I regret being born," the gunman added.

Mary Grace had signed the paper for Westman's legal name change in 2020 from Robert to Robin, in apparent support for his gender transition. At that time, Westman was 17 years old.

Mother Never Objected

Mary Grace — who previously worked at Annunciation Catholic Church school, where Robin was once a student — is now talking with police after earlier declining to cooperate in the probe into why her deeply troubled, hate-driven son carried out the brutal attack at his old school, according to investigators.

"I can tell you this, through working with our partners with the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension of Minnesota there has been conversation, and I am not at liberty to go any further than that," Minneapolis Assistant Chief Christopher Gaiters said during a Friday afternoon press conference.

The mother has hired criminal defense lawyer Ryan Garry, Fox News reported. Although the manifesto revealed hostility, Westman also wrote a separate letter to his relatives and friends, expressing his love for them and insisting his parents were not at fault for the person he became.

"You did not fail me, you gave me so much. I truly appreciate the love you have given me," Westman said to his parents. "I feel I was raised to be a good person.

"I've kept those traits of empathy, self-sacrifice, and good character. Please do not think you have failed as parents," he added.

In a series of unsettling online videos, he confessed that he regretted being "brainwashed" into transitioning and revealed plans to cut his long hair before carrying out the massacre, where he intended to murder many more children.

Westman also wrote that he was unable to quit smoking — which he believed, though with no proof, had caused him cancer — or stop the assault that left two people dead and 18 others injured at Annunciation Church on Wednesday.

The deranged shooter carried out his plan on Wednesday, firing through the church's stained-glass windows during morning Mass and taking the lives of 8-year-old Fletcher Merkel and 10-year-old Harper Moysk.

Westman fired 116 rounds from his rifle and turned the weapon on himself before police could reach him.