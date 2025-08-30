Robin Westman: Federal Agents Raid Minneapolis School Shooter Mom's Home as She Remains Absconding and Refuses to Cooperate with Police

Federal agents were spotted swarming a Florida apartment as continued their hunt for the mother of Minnesota mass shooter Robin Westman, who has hired a high-profile lawyer and is refusing to cooperate with investigators and share details about her son.

Several agents were filmed descending at Mary Grace Westman's East Naples apartment on Wednesday, just hours after her son opened fire at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis, killing two children and injuring 18 others during the school year's opening Mass Dressed casually in sunglasses and carrying binders, the agents were captured on video by WINK NEWS as they approached and knocked on her front door, calling out, "Miss Westman."

Looking for the Killer's Mother

However, the mother — who had previously been employed at the very school her son attacked and had approved his name change to support his transition to a transgender woman — did not respond to the agents' knocks.

Her whereabouts are unclear, and officials have confirmed that she is refusing to cooperate with the investigation into what drove her deeply troubled, hate-filled son to carry out the brutal assault that ultimately ended in his own death.

"We have not been successful in talking to the shooter's mother," Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara told reporters at a press conference on Thursday. "But there continue to be efforts made to get that done."

Although their search for Westman turned up nothing, authorities said they carried out four search warrants on Wednesday and collected hundreds of items of evidence, including electronic devices.

Although Mary Grace she has yet to speak with police, she has hired criminal defense lawyer Ryan Garry, Fox News reported.

"She is completely distraught about the situation and has no culpability but is seeking an attorney to deal with calls like this," he told the outlet.

Garry has a history of handling high-profile cases — he once worked alongside former NFL player Colin Kaepernick in a lawsuit on behalf of George Floyd protesters, defended rapper Desiigner in a 2023 indecent exposure case on a plane, and won a not guilty verdict for a decorated state trooper who had been falsely accused of a sex offense, according to a Superlawyers profile.

Regretted His Decision

In 2020, Mary Grace signed Robin's legal name change from Robert to Robin, seemingly showing support for her child's gender transition. In a manifesto, an audio version of which surfaced on YouTube, Robin admitted that they had "brainwashed" themself into identifying as transgender.

"I only keep [the long hair] because it is pretty much my last shred of being trans. I'm tired of being trans, I wish I never brain-washed myself," he wrote, according to a translation of the document conducted by The New York Post.

"I can't cut my hair now as it would be an embarrassing defeat, and it might be a concerning change of character that could get me reported. It just always gets in my way. I will probably chop it on the day of the attack," he wrote.

"I regret being trans. I wish I was a girl, I just know I cannot achieve that body with the technology we have today. I also can't afford that," Robin wrote.

Mary Grace served as a secretary at Annunciation for five years before retiring in 2021, according to the church's website.

Robin was a graduate of the school, located less than a mile from the family's modest Tudor-style home on a peaceful, tree-lined street.

On Wednesday morning, he unleashed gunfire through the church's stained-glass windows during a back-to-school Mass packed with children, leaving two kids dead and 18 others wounded.