Warner Bros, makers of the movie The Batman, issued a statement saying that a member of the production in Britain had tested positive for coronavirus. While the production house did not mention the name of the member it said that the filming has been temporarily paused. However, various reports confirmed that actor Robert Pattinson has been infected by COVID-19.

Reports in Vanity Fair, Hollywood Reporter, Variety and Guardian too have confirmed that Pattinson had tested positive for COVID-19. Warner Bros has not specified for how long the shooting of for Matt Reeves' The Batman has been suspended. Pattinson is said to be self-isolating for two weeks before shooting commences.

The Batman Release Delayed

The Batman team resumed shooting of the movie in north of London on September 1. The production was temporarily halted since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Pattinson plays the title role in the movie and at least three month's shooting is left before the wind up. The movie was scheduled to be released in June 2021 but recently the production house had postponed it to October 21. But it looks like the release date will be shifted again.

One of the major productions, The Batman also stars Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano and Colin Farrell in leads roles. The movie is directed by Matt Reeves of Dawn of the Planet of the Apes fame. Pattinson is best known for his role in the Twilight series was approached for the title role after Ben Affleck dropped out of the project last year.

Jurassic World, Avatar Teams Resume Shooting

Many productions have been suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic. After a lot of consideration and safety measures The Batman team re-started the shooting of the movie that has come to a temporary halt now. Other big productions that have got back to shooting are Universal Pictures' Jurassic World: Dominion and cast of the Avatar sequel has also started shooting in New Zealand.

But Mission Impossible thriller has been shooting in Norway since July. Tom Cruise had got permission for the shoot in Norway. The actor-producer is said to have hired two cruise ships for the crew to follow the social distancing restrictions and to keep them away from the locals.