Robert Pattinson is officially set to star as Bruce Wayne aka Batman in the upcoming Matt Reeves-directed The Batman movie. Twilight fans from around the world are overjoyed with this casting update and some are even stating that now they have a reason to watch DCEU movie featuring a billionaire orphan who turns a vigilante to avenge the murder of his parents.

In the upcoming DCEU movie, there a lot of things which are at stake. If we go in the past and check then apart from Aquaman and Wonder Woman, all the recently released superhero flicks have failed to impress the audience. Ben Affleck's portrayal of Batman in several DC movies was appreciated by fans but the script and screenplay were not up to the mark.

When it comes to Batman, everyone (both Marvel and DC fans) talks about Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy. In those three films, we got to see how a superhero can actually relate to everyone. Those movies gave the antagonist some ideologies and it is always a tough task to beat the villain if he has his own philosophies, consider Thanos for that matter. Christian Bale breathed life into the character and we keep on talking about his for the generations to come. Hiring Robert Pattinson to play Bruce Wayne is surely a gamble for Warner Bros. who wants to press the reboot button on their superhero movies.

Over the years, Robert Pattinson has proved that he is not only an actor with some sharp jaws that can cut throats or someone who had a high romantic endeavor with his former Twilight co-star. After wrapping up Twilight saga, Robert did star in several projects which brushed his acting skills and even enhanced him as a person.

In The Last City of Z, we got to see an extremely different side of Robert Pattinson. The 2016 film starred Charlie Hunnam in the lead role but it was Robert's portrayal of Henry Costin that won applause. If this was not enough, then Robert amazed everyone with his brilliant performance in science-fiction movie High Life featuring him as a former criminal who is now on a voyage into deep space. The movie was well received by the critics and everyone appreciated Robert Pattinson's performance.

With films like Cloverfield, Let Me In, and Planet of the Apes II & III, Matt Reeves has proved that he knows his art and knows what he has to do to make a great cinema. Even he knows what is at stake here and chances of Robert Pattinson's Batman movie going south are pretty slim.

Robert Pattinson's The Batman movie is currently under preproduction and as of now, there are other actors to be cast. The upcoming DCEU movie is scheduled to be released in the United States on June 25, 2021. It will be amazing to see how an actor who once played a vampire could actually become a bat.