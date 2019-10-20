Fans who were hoping to see Robert Pattinson's Batman face off against Joaquin Phoenix's Joker will be disappointed.

The upcoming Matt Reeves DC film starring Robert Pattinson is going to be completely separate from Joker, the actor confirmed to Yahoo. "It's kind of a different world," Pattinson says.

And apparently, despite Pattinson suiting up as Bruce Wayne in the upcoming standalone Batman film, he still hasn't seen Joker, which is currently in theatres. Though, the "Twilight" star seems to have nothing but admiration for Phoenix. "Joaquin is the best — he's awesome in everything."

Reportedly, Robert Pattinson will be suiting up as the Caped Crusader for Matt Reeves' take on the iconic character. Casting for the movie has been in full swing lately, with Zoë Kravitz and Paul Dano being cast as the Catwoman and the Riddler respectively.

The Joker has been portrayed by quite a few actors over the years, including Oscar winners Jack Nicolson and Jared Leto, though Jared Leto's Joker was not well-received by fans. Leto portrayed the character in Suicide Squad.

Joaquin Phoenix's portrayal as the clown prince of crime has been getting a lot of praise. Phoenix has given a very nuanced performance and fans hope that he gets an Academy Award for his effort. Heath Ledger won an Oscar for his portrayal; of the character in Cristopher Nolan's The Dark Knight. We can't wait to see Robert Pattinson don the cape and the cowl.

The 33-year-old actor is also starring in Cristopher Nolan's upcoming movie, The Tenet. The Batman will begin shooting in January in the U.K. and is expected to arrive in theatres on June 25, 2021.