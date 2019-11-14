Robert Pattinson has played some iconic roles throughout his career. Be it the vampire from "Twilight" or even the character of the lighthouse keeper in "The Lighthouse" Pattinson has done justice to all the roles. These characters are all mostly dark and so is the character of his next venture, "Batman."

According to an article published on Hollywood Life, it has been a dream come true for Pattinson. The 33-year-old actor was obsessed with the DC character, Batman, from the time he was a kid. Sources have also claimed that Edward Cullen aka Robert Pattinson dressed up as batman, went through a stage and was so obsessed with it that he never took it off.

Jennifer Lopez, while in conversation with the "Twilight" star for Variety's annual Actors on Actors series stated: "I think you'd be a great Batman. An awesome Batman. Seriously, because he's a dark character." "You would be as well," says the 33-year-old actor as he laughs. Robert Pattinson loves experimenting with roles that are different and wouldn't prefer working on characters that he can relate to.

He says: "I love finding something where I have absolutely no idea how to do it. I don't approach parts if there's something relatable." Pattinson then subtly hinted that he feels like an insecure individual as he says, "If I was going after parts which seem somehow relatable to my real self, I would be consistently playing chronically insecure losers."

The actor's ex-girlfriend Kristen Stewart has been very supportive of Pattinson's next flick. Stewart has even admitted that she is very excited to hear him say "I'm Batman" and is also very eager to see Pattinson be the dark caped crusader.

The 29-year-old is also of the opinion that her ex-flame is the only one who could play this character. "I feel like he's the only guy that could play that part. I'm so happy for him. It's crazy. I'm very, very happy about that," Kristen told Variety's, Marc Malkin.